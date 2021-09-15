bitCNY Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $1.63 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00125400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00178675 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.09 or 0.07399732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.24 or 0.99952825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.00907869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.