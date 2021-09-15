Bitcoin Classic Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $95,241.76 and $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020999 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001288 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

