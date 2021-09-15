Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 2.7% This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $939,555.27 and $15,142.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.98 or 0.00437211 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001174 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

