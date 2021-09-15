Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 1-Day Volume Hits $49.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $89,840.08 and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

