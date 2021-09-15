Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0076

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $98,704.75 and $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

