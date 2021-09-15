Bitcoin Interest Trading Up 126.5% This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 125.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 126.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $308,039.21 and $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.00284878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00142319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.00209993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

