Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.24 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $204.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00289954 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00224310 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00143086 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 130.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars.

