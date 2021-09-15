Bitcoin SV Market Cap Hits $2.96 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $298.03 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $156.88 or 0.00325842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,146.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.98 or 0.01352076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.17 or 0.00559073 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047940 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001135 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,843,483 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

