BitDAO (BIT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.48 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $395.91 million and $12.48 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00126921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00177614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.27 or 0.07250223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,984.21 or 0.99962290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00877602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002832 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.