BitGreen Reaches Market Cap of $3.13 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.13 million and $8,445.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00109610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.00559726 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018926 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

