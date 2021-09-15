Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $75,249.60 and $16.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014294 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.90 or 0.00853448 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,419,273 coins and its circulating supply is 10,419,269 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

