BitTorrent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $405.51 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 1% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $405.51 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00075655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014906 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007634 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004763 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

