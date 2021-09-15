BitZ Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.43 Million (BZ)

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, BitZ Token has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. BitZ Token has a market cap of $21.89 million and $5.43 million worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitZ Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00064125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00149919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.06 or 0.00794722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00046995 BTC.

BitZ Token Coin Profile

BitZ Token is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 652,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 103,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

