BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

BJ opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

