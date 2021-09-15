Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Blackbaud worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $496,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 55.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 18.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 41.2% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 189,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,695.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $931,778 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

