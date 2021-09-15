BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackBerry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of BlackBerry worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.