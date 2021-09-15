BlackBerry (BB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.
BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter.
Shares of BB stock opened at C$12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
