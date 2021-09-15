BlackBerry (BB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cfra increased their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.88.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

