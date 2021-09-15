BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Achieves Market Cap of $162,419.85

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $162,419.85 and approximately $586.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00149799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.90 or 0.00805370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00046868 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

