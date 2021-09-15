Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003855 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $422,475.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00146773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.18 or 0.00848526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046553 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars.

