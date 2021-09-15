Blockpass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $301,089.58 and approximately $1,525.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00149034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00816252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

