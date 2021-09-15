Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $115.32 million and approximately $102,876.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for $3.03 or 0.00006309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00147409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.27 or 0.00857096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046696 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

