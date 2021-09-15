BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Up 433.3% in August

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of BLSFY opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $90.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $1.1441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of BlueScope Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.