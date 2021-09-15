Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.67. 320,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,533,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

