Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises 3.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 207,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,005,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,652,000 after acquiring an additional 66,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 34.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

