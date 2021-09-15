BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 128,995 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,995 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Paychex worth $40,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

