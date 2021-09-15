BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 474,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.27% of Ally Financial worth $49,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

