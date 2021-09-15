BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,338 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.27% of Qorvo worth $58,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.23 and a 200 day moving average of $184.69. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

