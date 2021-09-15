BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,121 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.19% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $51,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $199.45 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

