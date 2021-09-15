BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,034,659 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 141.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $37,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

