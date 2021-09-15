BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $37.23 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $37,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

