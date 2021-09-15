BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $52.68 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $52,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,659.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average of $143.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

