BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $55.70 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 108.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 3.21% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $55,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,236,000 after buying an additional 1,919,366 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 851,491 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,529,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 328,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $30.47.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.