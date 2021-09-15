BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $57.53 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 201.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 310,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $57,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

