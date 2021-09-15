BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.56% of Change Healthcare worth $39,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 129.2% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,880,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,880 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $78,043,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

