BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 8,173 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $55,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $154.39 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

