BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276,719 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $44,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

