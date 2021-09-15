BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.22% of Sun Communities worth $43,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

