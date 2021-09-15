BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Republic Services worth $40,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

