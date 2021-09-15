BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 100,583 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,583 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.29% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $38,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $22,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of ELS opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

