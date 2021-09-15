BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 239,796 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,796 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $41,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,743 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 441,545 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 417,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.35. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.