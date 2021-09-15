BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 769,427 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769,427 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $46,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. S&T Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $164.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

