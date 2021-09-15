Bob’s Repair Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $8,223.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00146773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.18 or 0.00848526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.