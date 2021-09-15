Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

