BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $298,410.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $298,410.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00007976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,523.10 or 1.00018628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00070574 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002145 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,258 coins and its circulating supply is 903,470 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

