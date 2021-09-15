Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $43.13

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.13, but opened at $44.43. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 627 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

