Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.0667 on Major Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Bondly has traded up 1% against the dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $772,893.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00151448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.62 or 0.00805307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047033 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

