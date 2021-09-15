Bonfida (FIDA) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonfida has a market cap of $311.23 million and $728,298.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for $6.93 or 0.00014394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00075882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00126453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00177271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.28 or 0.07336554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,250.62 or 1.00216567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.86 or 0.00886592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,908,948 coins and its circulating supply is 44,908,948 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

Buying and Selling Bonfida

