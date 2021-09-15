Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 21.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,328.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,285.93. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

