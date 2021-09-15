Boosted Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $55,175.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $139,395.84 and $55,175.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004830 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00075374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00126028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00176486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.52 or 0.07285034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,050.32 or 0.99657165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.21 or 0.00890196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.