Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.54. 925,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

